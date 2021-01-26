Coach in abuse scandal to testify on Thursday

A Greek sailing coach accused of sexually abusing an 11-year-old athlete has been given until Thursday to prepare his defense after appearing before a prosecutor in Athens on Monday.



The 38-year-old, who denies the accusation, was arrested on Sunday on the eastern Aegean island of Samos.



He faces charges of aggravated rape, repeated seduction and misconduct.



The athlete’s family also confirmed to the prosecutor’s office that she had been sexually abused.



Leaving the prosecutor’s office on Monday, the suspect was adamant about his innocence, stating that “you will learn the whole truth.”



The initial complaint was made by veteran Olympic champion Sofia Bekatorou, when she was summoned by the prosecutor investigating her allegations she had been sexually assaulted by a senior official of the Hellenic Sailing Federation in 1998.



Bekatorou’s allegations have ignited a nationwide debate on misconduct and encouraged multiple victims to take their claims public.