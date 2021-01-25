EIB finances the acceleration of local small-scale projects

Greece and the European Investment Bank on Monday signed agreements to accelerate priority investment in high-impact small-scale projects across Greece through financing of 200 million euros.



The latest contracts were signed during a visit to the EIB headquarters by Deputy Minister for Development Yiannis Tsakiris in Luxembourg on Monday.



“Investment to improve health and education, enhance economic opportunities and strengthen climate action is key for Greece in these challenging times. Today’s new €200 million agreement will contribute to long-term financing and accelerate a green recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic. The excellent cooperation between the Greek authorities and the EIB Group’s Investment Team for Greece is testament to the enduring, intense, positive relationship between the country and the EU Bank,” said Werner Hoyer, president of the EIB.