Pfizer CEO says 'filled with emotion' as relative receives vaccine in Greece

[Albert Bourla Twitter account]

Albert Bourla, the Greek chairman and chief executive of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, took to social media on Monday to announce that his father-in-law just got vaccinated in Greece.

“This is my father-in-law, the 1st member of our family to receive his 1st dose of the vaccine,” he said in a post on Twitter accompanied by a photo.

“At 84, he is high-risk & graciously waited his turn in Greece. I've heard many stories from people filled with emotion at seeing their loved ones get vaccinated. Now, I know the feeling.”

Greek health authorities announced on Monday that a total of 176,689 people have been vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech jab from the start of the vaccination campaign, of which 168,809 have received the first dose while the remaining 7,880 the second one as well.

A health Ministry official also said that the country received a batch of 100,000 Pfizer vaccines on Monday and expects 815,000 doses by the end of February and 1,415,000 by the end of March.