The first week of the winter sales with the stores open was positive for retailers after two-and-a-half months of closure, but revenues were expected to be significantly below last year’s equivalent week, according to a survey conducted by the Athens Traders’ Association.



About four out of 10 shopkeepers (39%) reported a declined from 2020, 30% said their turnover was about the same and 31% reported an increase, the survey found.



The average discounts offered ranged around 40%-50% in clothing, 20%-40% in shoes and 10%-20% at jewelers.