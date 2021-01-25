BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Decline in sales turnover despite long queues

DIMITRA MANIFAVA

TAGS: Retail

The first week of the winter sales with the stores open was positive for retailers after two-and-a-half months of closure, but revenues were expected to be significantly below last year’s equivalent week, according to a survey conducted by the Athens Traders’ Association.

About four out of 10 shopkeepers (39%) reported a declined from 2020, 30% said their turnover was about the same and 31% reported an increase, the survey found.

The average discounts offered ranged around 40%-50% in clothing, 20%-40% in shoes and 10%-20% at jewelers.

