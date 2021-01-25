Greece wants ‘tangible progress’ from Turkey in talks

Greece is expecting Turkey to make some “tangible steps of substantial progress” so that the exploratory talks that started in Istanbul on monday can move ahead, diplomatic sources said on Monday after the meeting of the foreign affairs council.

The issues on which Athens wants to see progress include an end to the “continuing Turkish provocations” in the Aegean, Ankara’s threat of war (casus belli), its non-compliance with international law and in particular International Maritime Law, the same sources said.

On his side, Josep Borrell said in a statement that ministers discussed “all aspects of the relations with Turkey” as identified in the December Council Conclusions, “including sanctions,” and reaffirmed “the importance of engaging with Turkey in order to advance in and consolidate paths of dialogue and cooperation.”