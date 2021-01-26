Ban on large gatherings in place through February 1

A ban on large gatherings, imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, has been introduced until February 1, by order of the head of the Hellenic Police (ELAS).

The measure, which was announced by ELAS chief Michalis Karamalakis on Monday, became effective as of 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning and prohibits more than 100 people to gather at any given time in any private or public setting.

The measure seeks to discourage gatherings like large parties and protest rallies that have the potential of becoming super-spreader events. Violations of the ban carry a fine of 5,000 euros for businesses or organizations responsible for hosting or calling such a gathering, 3,000 euros for individual organizers and 300 euros for each attendee to such a gathering.

Karamalakis said the decision to reintroduce the ban until the start of next month at least stems from the risk of a fresh rise in infections if further restrictions are lifted.