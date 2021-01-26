New cold snap bringing showers and snow to many parts of Greece

[InTime News]

A fresh bout of wintry weather that swept into Greece on Monday and Tuesday has whipped up gale-force winds and brought storm clouds over many parts of the country, and is also pushing temperatures down to single digits and below.

The National Observatory of Athens’ Meteo weather service on Tuesday warned that the showers and storms that lashed the northern Ionian and western parts of the mainland on Monday before heading east-southeast to hit central Greece and Attica on Tuesday, will drift through Wednesday across the central and northern Aegean, the south Ionian, the Peloponnese and Crete.

Thrace in the far northeast, the lowlands of Macedonia and even the islands of the Aegean should brace for snow, Meteo warned, saying that other parts of the mainland, including Attica, may also see some flurries through Wednesday.

Temperatures in northern Greece will range from -4 degrees Celsius in Western Macedonia to as high as 7C in Thrace and from -2C to 10C in Epirus. Lows in central parts are not expected to dip below 0C, with daytime highs coming to around 9C, while the weather will be slightly warmer in the Peloponnese and the islands of the Aegean. In the eastern Aegean, where thousands of refugees and migrants are sheltered in tents, temperatures are expected to range between 4 and 7 degrees Celsius.

In Athens, showers and storms are forecast on Tuesday afternoon through the very early hours of Wednesday, with blustery winds and temperatures ranging from 4-9 Celsius in the city center, and a few degrees lower in the northern suburbs and the surrounding mountains, where there may be some sleet and snow.

The northern port city of Thessaloniki may wake up to sleet on Wednesday as temperatures dip to 2-6 degrees Celsius. Winds in the city center will be a moderate 3-5 Beaufort, but are expected to be much stronger at sea, reaching 8 Beaufort in the Thermaic Gulf.