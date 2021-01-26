New coronavirus cases jump to 842

Greek health authorities reported 842 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, pushing the total number of cases to 153,226.

Of these new cases, 13 were reported at the country’s entry points.

There were 283 intubated patients on Tuesday, with a median age of 68, according to data from the daily bulletin of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

A total 1,080 patients have left ICU.

The data showed 21 patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 5,692.