Attica doctor arrested after taking bribe
A 65-year-old public hospital doctor in Attica was arrested on charges he received a bribe from a patient in exchange for treatment, authorities said on Tuesday.
He was nabbed on Monday inside a hospital while in possession of an amount in pre-marked banknotes that he had received from the patient.
Police have filed a case against him.
He appeared before an Athens prosecutor on Tuesday.