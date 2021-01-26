NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Attica doctor arrested after taking bribe

TAGS: Crime, Health

A 65-year-old public hospital doctor in Attica was arrested on charges he received a bribe from a patient in exchange for treatment, authorities said on Tuesday.

He was nabbed on Monday inside a hospital while in possession of an amount in pre-marked banknotes that he had received from the patient.

Police have filed a case against him.

He appeared before an Athens prosecutor on Tuesday.

