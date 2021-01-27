The third wave of coronavirus, which has already hit most countries around the world, is again proving that Covid-19 poses an unpredictable threat.

Our safest guide is the experience garnered from the mistakes of the recent past. A key lesson is that being too hasty to reopen the economy can in the end mean a heavier price tag.

At the same time, being too slow in implementing the necessary measures to curb the spread of the virus in the end forces you to impose tougher and more long-term restrictions.

This knowledge has to be our guide in steering clear of a Thessaloniki repeat.