Labor Minister Kostis Hatzidakis has appointed Michalis Kefalogiannis to sort out the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA), where problems appear to be out of control.



Its employees have revealed that, in an effort to accelerate the issue of farmers’ pensioners – considered easy to process through the automatic system – the existence of both handwritten and online retirement applications resulted in the contracted company that had undertaken the processing of old applications (since the now defunct IKA was absorbed by EFKA) and the employees of e-EFKA working on the same applications at the same time.