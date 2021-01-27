Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Turkey’s efforts to build influence in Africa

Professor Henri Barkey discusses Turkey’s strategy to build influence in Africa, and looks at how this policy is causing friction with regional powers.

Barkey is the Cohen Professor of International Relations at Lehigh University and an adjunct senior fellow for Middle East studies at the Council on Foreign Relations.
 

