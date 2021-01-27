Turkey’s efforts to build influence in Africa
Online
Barkey is the Cohen Professor of International Relations at Lehigh University and an adjunct senior fellow for Middle East studies at the Council on Foreign Relations.
Professor Henri Barkey discusses Turkey’s strategy to build influence in Africa, and looks at how this policy is causing friction with regional powers.
Barkey is the Cohen Professor of International Relations at Lehigh University and an adjunct senior fellow for Middle East studies at the Council on Foreign Relations.