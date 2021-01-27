Health minister to brief parties on Covid-19 response

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias will on Wednesday update Greece’s opposition parties on the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, including progress in the nationwide vaccination program.

The meeting, which will take place at the Health Ministry at 2 p.m., will be attended by the government’s chief medical advisor on infectious diseases, professor Sotiris Tsiodras, Health Ministry secretary general for Primary Health Care Marios Themistokleous, and the head of the National Vaccination Committee Maria Theodoridou.

Health authorities in Greece have expressed intense concern over the latest epidemiological data, which show a rise in coronavirus infections in the last two days. Meanwhile, there are increasing indications that the British variant of Covid-19 may have made inroads in northern Greece as well, after Athens and Crete.

It was announced on Tuesday that 842 new cases of coronavirus had been recorded over the previous 24 hours, the largest number of daily cases recorded in the last 15 days. Twenty-one new deaths of patients with Covid-19 were reported, while 283 patients were intubated.

Meanwhile, 18,406 vaccinations were performed across the country on Tuesday, raising the total number of those that have received their first dose of the vaccine to 182,778.