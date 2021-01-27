Cyprus, Greece conduct joint search and rescue exercise

A joint search and rescue exercise dubbed “SALAMIS – 02/21” was conducted on Monday between Cyprus and Greece.

The exercise took place within the Republic of Cyprus’ area of responsibility for search and rescue operations, and saw the participation of the Greek Frigate Hydra and an AW-139 helicopter of the Cyprus National Guard General Staff Air Command.



The exercise was held under the operational control and coordination of Larnaca’s Joint Rescue Coordination Center in cooperation with Hellenic Navy General Staff.

The scenario included air transport of an injured person from a ship on high seas and therefore the JRCC National Plan “Nearchos” was implemented.

The exercise was the second joint activity planned for 2021 and formed part of the long-term cooperation on search and rescue between Cypriot and Greek forces operating in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

