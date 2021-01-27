Diamantopoulou one of five candidates left in race for OECD head
Former EU Commissioner and socialist minister Anna Diamantopoulou is one of five candidates left in the race to become the next head of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
Estonia’s President Kersti Kaljulaid and Canada’s ex-finance minister Bill Morneau on Tuesday announced their decision to withdraw from the race.
Established in 1961, OECD is a Paris-based international organization of 37 member states with market economies that aim to promote economic growth, prosperity, and sustainable development. It has never been led by a woman.
Former EU Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom of Sweden is the only other female candidate left in the OECD secretary-general race.