On Holocaust Remembrance Day, PM calls for vigilance against ‘Absolute Evil’

TAGS: Anniversary, History

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday marked the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp

“Freedom, reason and dignity… The very nature of man were murdered at Auschwitz,” Mitsotakis tweeted.

“We honor the memory of Jews and particularly of Greek Jews that lost their lives in the Holocaust,” he said.

“Memory must translate into constant vigilance and action against the Absolute Evil,” he said.

Six million Jews were killed in the Holocaust.

