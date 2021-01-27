Vaccination starts in small Aegean islands

[Intime News]

Greek health authorities on Wednesday started vaccinating the inhabitants of the eastern Aegean island of Kastellorizo, as part of a new drive to inoculate the population of islands with less than 1,000 residents against Covid-19.

The plan, put forward by the Health Ministry and the the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), foresees that mobile units will vaccine the entire population, regardless of age or profession, as is the case in the rest of the country.

The islands are expected to receive the required amount of vaccines and the medical staff needed to inoculate every resident.

“We start from Kastellorizo and in February we [will] proceed with all the islands with a small population, in the same way. An excellent job is being done right now, on many levels, and I want to thank all those involved for their cooperation,” the Deputy Regional Governor of Dodecanese, Christos Efstratiou, told state-run news agency ANA-MPA.