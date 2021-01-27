Greek high schools might not reopen Monday

The possibility of reversing the decision to reopen secondary schools this coming Monday is not being ruled out by health experts if the pandemic situation worsens.



More specifically, in comments to Skai Radio on Wednesday, Charalambos Gogos, a member of the government’s infectious diseases committee, said the decision to open schools on Monday remains in place but it “has not been ruled out that it will change if things get worse.”



“We will see the data of the week on Friday to finalize the opening of the schools from Monday,” he noted.