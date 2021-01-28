EU member-states tamed the initial trend toward medical nationalism that had made an appearance during the first wave of the pandemic.

When deciding how to order the Covid-19 vaccines, member-states moved in a coordinated fashion.

That is why it is now Europe’s historic responsibility to prove that it can pursue the interests of its peoples as a force to be reckoned with, showing real political prowess.

It is time to prove that it is not just a bureaucracy of technocrats.