Time to show EU might

EU member-states tamed the initial trend toward medical nationalism that had made an appearance during the first wave of the pandemic. 

When deciding how to order the Covid-19 vaccines, member-states moved in a coordinated fashion. 

That is why it is now Europe’s historic responsibility to prove that it can pursue the interests of its peoples as a force to be reckoned with, showing real political prowess. 

It is time to prove that it is not just a bureaucracy of technocrats.

