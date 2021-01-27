Libyan court cancels maritime border deal with Turkey, report says

[Reuters]

The Libyan parliament announced that an appeals court canceled the border demarcation and security cooperation agreements between the Government of National Accord (GNA) and Turkey, according to English language news website Egypt Today on Wednesday, which cited Al Arabiya news channel.

Turkey signed a maritime border agreement with the North African country’s internationally recognized government in December 2019.

The deal was strongly condemned by Greece as a violation of its sovereign rights and declared illegal by Cyprus, Israel and Egypt as well, while the European Union has also opposed it.