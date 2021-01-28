PM, President remember the Holocaust

Greek leaders on Wednesday marked the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi-operated Auschwitz death camp in Poland.

“Freedom, reason and dignity… The very nature of man was murdered at Auschwitz,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted.

“Memory must translate into constant vigilance and action against the Absolute Evil,” he said.

For her part, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, who laid a wreath at the Holocaust Memorial in Athens, stressed that “the Holocaust concerns all of us, not only the Jewish people.”

“The Holocaust is forever putting our historical conscience, our moral principles to the test,” she said, adding that “no one is immune to barbarity.”