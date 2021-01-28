MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
IN IMAGES

Greek lays down vaccine foundation 50 years ago

  • gregoriadis

TAGS: Health

The research of the Greek scientist Grigoris Grigoriadis 50 years ago laid the foundations for the technology of today's Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The photo shows Grigoriadis with biochemist Brenda Ryman in a laboratory at the Royal Free Hospital School of Medicine in London. Grigoriadis, honorary professor of the Pharmacy School at the University College of London and founder of Xenetic Biosciences in the UK, told Kathimerini in an interview that he is happy his work helped humanity, even though the patent for their discovery has expired and therefore did not bring any monetary gain. "For me, scientific results and success are more important than anything else," the 87-year-old said.

Online

ARCHIVE

 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.