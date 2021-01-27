Olympiakos is running away with the title in the Super League after thumping 2019 champion PAOK 3-0 on Wednesday, while AEK suffered a shock at home to PAS Giannina.

The midweek fixtures for the 19th round of games all but confirmed that Olympiakos will go into the playoffs at the top of the table, as it has opened a 12-point gap from the second place, where Aris has now returned. The regular season has seven more rounds.

The Reds triumphed over their Thessaloniki visitors at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium via three second-half goals by Youssef El-Arabi, Mady Camara and Marios Vrousai. They have now climbed to 51 points while PAOK remained on 36, in fourth.

AEK stayed on 37, after going down 2-0 in Athens to PAS Giannina after strikes by Sandi Krizman and Jean-Baptiste Leo.

Aris took advantage of all this to rise to second through a modest 1-0 home win over Larissa on Tuesday. Lindsay Rose was on target for the Thessaloniki team, taking it to 39 points.

Panathinaikos is quietly sneaking into the mix for the second place, as it scored its fourth win in row, a 2-0 road victory over Volos on Wednesday with goals from Argyris Kabetsis and Fotis Ioannidis, despite playing almost the entire second half with 10 men. The Greens are now on 34 points.

In other games sixth-placed Asteras Tripolis beat OFI 1-0 on Crete to edge closer to a playoff spot, and Lamia moved off the bottom of the table for the first time this season thanks to a 1-0 home win over Apollon.

On Thursday Panetolikos greets Atromitos.