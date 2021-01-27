Cosmote, Ericsson set up first campus cell network

Greece’s leading telecommunications company Cosmote announced on Wednesday it has designed and deployed the first campus mobile network in Greece, in partnership with Ericsson, at Calpak’s fully automated solar water heater production facility in Loutraki, near Corinth.

The goal of this pioneering technological solution is to increase the factory’s productivity and enhance the company’s competitiveness in the global arena.

The campus network provides excellent security and stability, as it utilizes licensed spectrum, thus delivering highly reliable, top-quality services without interference.

Also, it supports the full mobility of people and machines inside and outside the factory, while it provides unmatched flexibility for any future rearrangement of the production lines.

Campus cell networks are an innovative connectivity solution that can contribute decisively to the digital transformation of Greece’s businesses, accelerating the transition to “Industry 4.0” and smart manufacturing, as well as the digital transformation of key sectors of the economy, such as tourism, logistics, transport, infrastructure management (ports, airports) etc, Cosmote said.