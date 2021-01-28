Experts concerned over increase in new infections

[Bernat Armangue/AP]

Greek health experts are concerned about the increase in the number in new Covid-19 infections in the past 48 hours, particularly in Attica, saying that this development may halt any plans to further open the economy.

In Attica alone on Wednesday, 409 new cases were detected, of which 76 were in the northern suburbs, 104 in the center of Athens and 49 in Eastern Attica.

Charalambos Gogos, Professor of Medicine at the University of Patras, and member of the government’s Covid-19 Committee of Experts, told Mega channel that there are areas where the epidemiological load appears to be deteriorating, such as the center of Athens, the northern suburb of Kifissia and the eastern municipality of Menidi.

He said the increase was expected, given the increased mobility of Athenians after the government reopened stores. As for schools, Gogos noted that high schools will not reopen in parts of the country where the new infections increase too much.

At the same time, Pulmonology Professor and vice president of the Greek Pulmonary Society, Nikos Tzanakis, estimated that the real number of active cases in the country are between 30,000 and 50,000. Speaking to television channel Skai, said he was concerned that Greece may return to the epidemiological data of last November if the trend continues, and stressed the need for more tests. He pointed out that the heavy epidemiological burden is frightening, as if there is a third wave, it will start from a high point.

Professor Dimosthenis Sarigiannis of the Department of Chemical Engineering at Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University told ANT1 channel that the increase in infections was expected but was quicker then anticipated. He added that health authorities may see four-digit numbers of new cases if more restrictive measures are lifted, taking into account the coronavirus mutations.