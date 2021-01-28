Student, teachers’ unions to march against higher education bill

[Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

Student, teacher and parent unions and groups are planning a demonstration in central Athens on Thursday to protest against a draft education bill that aims to introduce changes to tertiary education.

Hellenic Police (ELAS) have ordered the closure of Panepistimio metro station in central Athens until the end of the march, which they estimate it will gather about 3,000 to 4,000 people in the city center.

Protesters, which include the Federation of Secondary State School Teachers (OLME), want the Ministry of Education to recall a series of provisions included in its bill, such as plans to create a special team tasked with securing the country’s campuses.

According to the draft bill, a total of 1,000 guards, who will not be armed, are to be hired for that purpose. They will have policing responsibilities and answer to the Hellenic Police.

Participants are also against the introduction of a minimum entry requirement and maximum periods for students to complete their degrees.

They also want the government to recall a decision to ban gatherings large than 100 people, which was introduced to limit crowding.

The rally will start at 1 p.m. from Propylaea.