EIB signs deal to fund Greek Civil Protection with 595 mln euros

Greece’s General Secretariat for Civil Protection signed a deal with the European Investment Bank on Thursday for a total of 595 million euros in aid over a period of five years to help upgrade its infrastructure and better respond to natural disasters.

The deal, which is part of the broader plan to transform and complete the reorganization of the Civil Protection, focuses on the upgrade of its logistical infrastructure and the supply of critical equipment for the National Crisis & Risk Management Mechanism,so they can tackle both natural disasters and health threats such as pandemics.

This is the first time that the EIB finances Greece in Civil Protection and it is the largest agreement in terms of resources that the EIB has ever signed in this field.

The agreement was signed at the Finance Ministry between Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias and EIB Vice President responsible for Greece, Christian Kettel Thomsen.