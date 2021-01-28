Greece condemns deadly bombing in Baghdad

Greece’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned the twin suicide bombings in the centre of Baghdad on January 21, expressing the country’s full solidarity with the people of Iraq.

"We strongly condemn the atrocious attack that took place on Saturday in the center of Baghdad. We extend sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Greece stands by Iraq and its people in support of the country's security and stability,” the ministry said in a statement.

The attack ripped through a busy market in the Iraqi capital killing at least 32 people and wounding dozens.