A man was arrested in Thessaloniki on Wednesday afternoon for transporting over 6.5 kilos of heroin hidden under the car frame and inside a spare wheel.

Greek Police had information on the suspect's activities and believe him to be a member of a drug trafficking ring.

The 6.5 kg and 520 grams of heroin found in his vehicle on Wednesday were divided in 13 packages.

The 55-year-old was led before a prosecutor on Thursday.