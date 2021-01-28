Dendias to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday (Jan. 29) to discuss, among others, the EU accession prospect of the Western Balkans, the Foreign Ministry said.

Dendias will hold successive meetings in Sarajevo with his counterpart Dr. Bisera Turkovic, with the president of the ministers' council of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zoran Tegeltija, with members of the collective federal presidency and particularly with chairman Milorad Dodik, Zeljko Komsic and Sefik Dzaferovic and with Deputy Foreign Minister Josip Brkic.

The talks are expected to focus on the strengthening of the bilateral cooperation, on the safety and stability in the region as well as on the wider regional developments, the ministry said.