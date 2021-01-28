Exploratory talks kick off between Greece and Turkey, Greece and France sign deal on Rafale jets

This week Greece and Turkey kicked off the 61st round of exploratory contacts aiming to settle maritime disputes. Additionally, France’s Defense Minister travelled to Athens on Monday to seal an important agreement for the sale of 18 Rafale jets to Greece. We break down the exploratory talks with Turkey and the France-Greece relationship on Thursday’s podcast.



Vice Admiral Alexandros Diakopoulos, who previously served as national security adviser to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and Tom Ellis, the editor-in-chief of Kathimerini English edition, join The Greek Current to discuss the exploratory talks and the France-Greece relationship.