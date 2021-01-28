Macron, Putin, Prince Charles to attend March 25th anniversary, sources say

French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prince Charles will be in Athens on March 25 to attend Greece’s annual celebrations commemorating the anniversary of the beginning of the country’s War of Independence on 1821, government sources told Kathimerini.

Kathimerini had first reported on October 16, 2020, that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had invited the aforementioned dignitaries to the celebrations, as representatives of the countries that fought against and defeated the Ottoman Navy in the defining Battle of Navarino in 1827.

Greece is celebrating this year 200 years since the start of the War of Independence against Ottoman rule and has planned a series of events to mark the occasion.

Last year's annual commemorations were cancelled as the country was facing the first wave of the pandemic.

The battle took place on October 20, 1827, when Allied forces from Britain, France, and Russia decisively defeated Ottoman and Egyptian forces which were trying to quell the Greek revolt.