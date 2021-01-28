Dozens detained after police attacked in Menidi

Police said on Thursday they detained 35 people over a Molotov cocktail attack on a Dias motorcycle unit in Menidi, northeast Attica late on Wednesday night.



According to reports the incident occurred after a group of people gathered outside a local primary school in Liosia.



As soon as they saw the police, they launched a hail of stones and Molotov cocktails on the unit.



No injuries were reported from the attack.



Police then rounded up the 35 for questioning.