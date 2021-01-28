NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Dozens detained after police attacked in Menidi

TAGS: Crime

Police said on Thursday they detained 35 people over a Molotov cocktail attack on a Dias motorcycle unit in Menidi, northeast Attica late on Wednesday night.

According to reports the incident occurred after a group of people gathered outside a local primary school in Liosia.

As soon as they saw the police, they launched a hail of stones and Molotov cocktails on the unit.

No injuries were reported from the attack.

Police then rounded up the 35 for questioning.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.