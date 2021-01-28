Sailing coach remanded over sexual abuse

A Greek sailing coach accused of sexually abusing an 11-year-old athlete nine years ago was remanded in custody Thursday after appearing before a prosecutor and investigative magistrate in Athens.

The 38-year-old coach reportedly claimed in his four-hour deposition that he indeed had a relationship with the girl, now 20, but that it was consensual.

The probe was launched after veteran Olympic champion Sofia Bekatorou gave evidence on the case during her testimony following her own revelations that she had been sexually assaulted by a senior official of the Hellenic Sailing Federation in 1998.

In the wake of her claims, other lawsuits have been filed for a series of illegal actions concerning the rowing and wrestling federations.