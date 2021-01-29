The opposition is right when it says that government restrictions aimed at protecting public health from the spread of coronavirus cannot be implemented by force. Even if that was the government’s intention, it would be impossible to make it happen.

However, the self-restraint of the police should be coupled with the self-restraint of political parties, which should at least refrain from actions that jeopardize public health.

This basic understanding is a matter of political culture. You either have it or you don’t. No police baton can possibly instill it in someone.