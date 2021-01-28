Three newly built catamaran passenger ships will as of next spring replace the old "flying dolphins" that have served destinations in the Saronic Gulf for more than 40 years, as Hellenic Seaways is renewing its fleet.



The Attica Group subsidiary has ordered three 150-seat vessels designed and made in Norway that are also environmentally friendly with low carbon emissions. They even sport solar panels to cover each boat’s needs in terms of lighting and electricity.



The Saronic is one of the most beneficial routes in the country, serving popular destinations such as Aegina, Poros, Hydra, Spetses and Porto Heli, which have a longer tourism season than the Cyclades.