One killed, 10 injured in suspected migrant smuggling van crash

A van suspected of smuggling migrants in Kozani, northern Greece, crashed during a police chase in the early hours of Friday, with preliminary reports saying that one passenger was killed and 10 injured.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle as he tried to turn off the Egnatia highway in an effort to elude police that has taken up chase after he sped through a checkpoint at the Polymylos toll station.

One of the passengers was killed in the collision, while another 10 – including the driver – have been taken to hospitals in Kozani and Grevena to receive treatment for their injuries, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported, without elaborating on their condition or on how many people were in the van at the time of the crash.