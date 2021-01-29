Measures to curb virus in Attica will be taken ‘if necessary,’ says minister of state

[InTime News]

“Corrective action” will be taken with regards to the easing of restrictions for containing the coronavirus in Attica “if necessary,” Minister of State Giorgos Ierapetritis said on Friday, ahead of expected announcements concerning the recommendations of health experts on the rise in cases in the Greek capital and other parts of the country.

“Safeguarding public health is always our key concern,” Ierapetritis told Mega television. “We believe that the epidemic us still at tolerable levels, though this does not mean that we can stand down.”

Ierapetritis said that “Greece has shown a very high level of compliance and society has proven much more mature than what one may have expected,” indicating that additional restrictions may be announced on Friday afternoon for areas that have experienced an inordinate rise in new infections over recent days.

With regards to Attica, where case numbers have health experts considering a string of measures, the minister of state said that the situation has not “reached an alarming level yet,” but given the size and density of the population, “we need to be that much more cautious.”

Ierapetristis’ comments come after one of the experts on the government’s committee of health advisers said that occupancy at Attica’s Covid intensive care units has reached 60%, amid rising hospital admissions.