Covid cases being monitored in Agios Nikolaos, Crete, after surge
Following the confirmation of 50 new coronavirus cases in Agios Nikolaos Crete, health authorities are stepping up monitoring and testing in a bid to keep the seaside town off the “red” list of hazardous areas.
Among the 50 positive tests reported on Friday, 15 were on children and five on workers from a local kindergarten. Three nurses wo work at the Agios Nikolaos hospital have also tested positive for the virus, according to Creta Live.
The results of the tests conducted by a team from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) that was dispatched to the area point to the possibility of a strict lockdown being imposed on the town of around 10,000 residents, while six school departments have been shut down following outbreaks among students and teachers.