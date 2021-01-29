Putin has no plans to visit Athens for bicentennial parade

Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to visit Athens despite being invited to attend the March 25 military parade marking the bicentenary of the Greek War of Independence, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peshkov said on Friday.



Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiototopoulos had announced earlier in the week that Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and Prince Charles had received invitations to attend the parade as representatives of the three countries that contributed to the liberation of Greece.