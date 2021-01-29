Aristotle rector pushing for probe into sexual harassment

The rector of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Nikos Papaioannou, testified on Friday in the context of the preliminary investigation carried out by Thessaloniki police into allegations by former students that they were sexually harassed by professors.

Papaioannou had requested a judicial intervention in a written report he had forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office of Thessaloniki in the wake of a series of relevant reports on social media.



“I have submitted all the information that has come to the knowledge of the rector’s office about the cases under investigation,” he said, adding that he also presented information about cases from the past, even anonymous complaints.



He also said the university has launched an information and awareness campaign. Undergraduate and postgraduate students, doctoral candidates, postdoctoral fellows and researchers are encouraged to inform the university community immediately of any misconduct.