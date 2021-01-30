Felony charges request over Mati wildfire rejected

The request by an investigator for the elevation of the charges faced by fire brigade and civil protection officials from misdemeanors to felonies over their management of the deadly fire in Mati, eastern Attica in 2018 was rejected on Friday for a third time, this time by a different prosecutor.

According to reports, the prosecutor Giorgos Noulis deemed that there was no new evidence to substantiate the request.

The information submitted by the investigator concerns false reports regarding the mobilization of air means, and the declaration of a state of emergency in the region.

The 41-page request was submitted in light of new evidence that emerged from the investigation.

The request was also backed by victims’ relatives who are demanding the exemplary punishment of those responsible.

The devastating wildfire claimed 102 lives and injured dozens.