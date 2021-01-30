The scope for consultation, especially on issues relating to changes in education, must always be exhausted. Holding a debate is imperative.

But the debate should be based on real statements – not on “creative” montage clips.

Disagreements should be expressed on the real draft bill – not on theories about arsenals in universities, which have been repeatedly refuted, or on fantasies about cameras in amphitheaters.

The political debate over changes in tertiary education is too important to let it degenerate into a ghost hunt.