Mitsotakis, Netanyahu discuss fight against pandemic
They also discussed the relationship between the two countries and agreed to continue their close consultations.
Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone conversation on Friday afternoon to discuss the challenges their countries are facing in fighting Covid-19.
The two officials “exchanged best experiences and lessons as the struggle against the pandemic continues,” the Israeli embassy in Athens said in a press release.
