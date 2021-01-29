NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Mitsotakis, Netanyahu discuss fight against pandemic

TAGS: Politics

Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone conversation on Friday afternoon to discuss the challenges their countries are facing in fighting Covid-19.

The two officials “exchanged best experiences and lessons as the struggle against the pandemic continues,” the Israeli embassy in Athens said in a press release.

They also discussed the relationship between the two countries and agreed to continue their close consultations.
 

