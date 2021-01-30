AADE deal with Papastratos against contraband cigarettes

Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) head Giorgos Pitsilis and Papastratos chairman and CEO Christos Harpantidis have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at battling the illicit trade in tobacco products, it was announced on Friday.

The agreement strengthens strategic cooperation between the two sides to combat the illicit trade.



In this context, Papastratos will continue to actively support AADE through the donation of new equipment, which is seen covering part of its operational needs.



“This agreement is viewed as an opportunity to develop action and change our way of thinking in the field of smuggling and protection of consumers. I hope it will be another step in cooperation that, on the one hand, will lead us to work at the same table to face common challenges and, on the other hand, will translate into concrete actions with visible results,” Pitsilis said.