Greek parents are anxious and pay a lot of money to educate their children. They demand the obvious: universities that function as a place of knowledge and creation, not for dealing drugs and making petrol bombs.

They want those who deserve it and who are really interested in studying to enter university, not those who treat the campus like a café.

The public is tired – to be precise, it is disgusted – of having to pay for universities that are then destroyed small numbers of troublemakers.

And so it requires immediate change that will have the consent of the country’s political class and the leadership of universities.