With Greek universities only holding classes, and exams, online, there is now a demand for graduates to “assist” students during the upcoming examinations by essentially taking their exams for them.

As professors try to find the most sophisticated ways to ensure the integrity of the exams, the “other side” also has its weapons.

For example, taking screenshots of questions with a phone and then having them answered by someone else who may not even be in the room.

A 28-year-old physicist told Kathimerini he gets paid €100-€150 to sit in on a current student’s exam. A mathematician said he helped students cheat last spring, in several disciplines.