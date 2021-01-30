795 new Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths reported on Saturday

[Intime News]

Greek health authorities announced 795 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, raising the total number of recorded cases to 156,473.

Just two of these new cases were reported at the country’s entry points.

The number of intubated patients fell to 257 from 260 on Friday, while 1,106 patients have left ICU, according to new data from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

EODY said 15 patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 5,779.

Authorities have conducted 3,127,309 tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece, and 1,040,849 rapid antigen tests.