Vast majority of Covid-19 deaths found in over-65s

According to the latest data compiled by the National Public Health Organization (EODY), people aged 65 and over account for 84.6% of deaths from the coronavirus, although they include only 17% of confirmed cases.

Most diagnoses concern 40-64-year-olds (41.6%), followed by the 18-39 age group (35.2%). Under-17s account for 6.2% of confirmed cases.

The average age of people diagnosed with the virus is 44. No under-18s have died of the virus as of Friday, and 18-39-year-olds account for just 0.8% of deaths.