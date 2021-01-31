Mall landlords considering legal action at CoS

Companies active in the management of properties, including shopping centers, are considering resorting to the Council of State.



Kathimerini understands that their legal departments are examining the government decisions concerning reduced rents and the shuttering of brick-and-mortar retail stores to establish whether there has been any discriminatory treatment that contravenes the Constitution.



They are focusing on the horizontal lockdown in November, although it was mainly Thessaloniki that suffered, and the fact that companies which own properties are not entitled to compensation like individual landlords are.